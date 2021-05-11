x

Arrest made in Harlingen home invasion

By: KRGV Digital
Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection with a weekend home invasion in Harlingen.

Baldemar Ricardo Lara was arrested Tuesday in Los Fresnos on an assault and criminal mischief charge, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said.

"Lara had a warrant for Home Invasion charges out of Harlingen that happened Saturday, May 8," Garza said. 

Lara was booked at the Cameron County jail and the investigation is ongoing, Garza added.

No further details were available.    

