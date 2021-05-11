Arrest made in Harlingen home invasion

Photo Credit: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection with a weekend home invasion in Harlingen.

Baldemar Ricardo Lara was arrested Tuesday in Los Fresnos on an assault and criminal mischief charge, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said.

Baldemar Ricardo Lara was arrested by Sheriff Deputies for Assault by Threat & Criminal Mischief in Los Fresnos this morning. Lara had a warrant for Home Invasion charges out of Harlingen that happened Saturday, May 8. He was booked at CRDC. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/fHxdOBFYcY — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) May 11, 2021

"Lara had a warrant for Home Invasion charges out of Harlingen that happened Saturday, May 8," Garza said.

Lara was booked at the Cameron County jail and the investigation is ongoing, Garza added.

No further details were available.