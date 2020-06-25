Arrest made in Texas Capitol vandalism

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with vandalizing the Texas Capitol during a May 30 “Black Lives Matter” demonstration. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 23-year-old Keegan Dalton Godsey of Austin was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony criminal mischief, riot, and interference with public duties. The DPS says monuments and fixtures, as well as DPS patrol vehicles, were damaged and some DPS troopers were injured during the demonstration. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott called in the National Guard afterward to help protect the Capitol and reinforce state and local law enforcement officers.

