Arrest warrant issued for 40-year-old theft suspect in McAllen
McAllen police are asking for the public’s help to search for a theft suspect.
An arrest warrant was issued for 40-year-old Juan Manuel Campos. His last known address is in McAllen.
The theft was reported at 6:18 p.m. January 24 on the 600 block of 36th Street.
Campos is described as having black hair and brown eyes, and may be driving a silver Ford Mustang.
Anyone with information on the 40-year-old’s whereabouts is asked to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
More News
News Video
-
CON MI GENTE: Observing Juneteenth during COVID-9 pandemic
-
Harlingen VA hosts food distribution event for veterans
-
Border agents expect to find immigrants in distress as scorching temperatures roll...
-
UTRGV political science professor explains policing bias impacts on the Valley
-
New trial request denied for Valley doctor convicted of misdiagnosing patients for...