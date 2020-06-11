Arrest warrant issued for 40-year-old theft suspect in McAllen

Juan Manuel Campos (Photo courtesy of McAllen Police Department)

McAllen police are asking for the public’s help to search for a theft suspect.

An arrest warrant was issued for 40-year-old Juan Manuel Campos. His last known address is in McAllen.

The theft was reported at 6:18 p.m. January 24 on the 600 block of 36th Street.

Campos is described as having black hair and brown eyes, and may be driving a silver Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information on the 40-year-old’s whereabouts is asked to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.