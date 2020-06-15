Arrest warrant issued for McAllen man wanted for aggravated sexual assault
McAllen police issued a warrant for the arrest of a man accused of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony.
Authorities are looking for 43-year-old Carlos Fuentes. He is accused of a sexual assault that was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday.
Fuentes is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, has brown hair that’s thinning out and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a gray Ford Mustang.
Anyone with information on Fuentes’ whereabouts are asked to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
