Arrest warrant issued for McAllen man wanted for aggravated sexual assault

McAllen police issued a warrant for the arrest of a man accused of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony.

Authorities are looking for 43-year-old Carlos Fuentes. He is accused of a sexual assault that was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday.

Fuentes is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, has brown hair that’s thinning out and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a gray Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information on Fuentes’ whereabouts are asked to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.