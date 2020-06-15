x

Arrest warrant issued for McAllen man wanted for aggravated sexual assault

6 hours 50 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, June 15 2020 Jun 15, 2020 June 15, 2020 4:17 PM June 15, 2020 in News - Local

McAllen police issued a warrant for the arrest of a man accused of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony.

Authorities are looking for 43-year-old Carlos Fuentes. He is accused of a sexual assault that was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday.

Fuentes is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, has brown hair that’s thinning out and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a gray Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information on Fuentes’ whereabouts are asked to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days