x

Arrestan a mujer del condado Cameron por presunta posesión de droga

Arrestan a mujer del condado Cameron por presunta posesión de droga
4 hours 14 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, December 10 2024 Dec 10, 2024 December 10, 2024 5:47 PM December 10, 2024 in Noticias RGV

En el condado Cameron, el Sheriff informó del arresto de una mujer identificada como Allison Renae Wheeler, a quien se acusa de posesión de narcóticos.

De acuerdo al informe del Sheriff, Wheller fue arrestada cuando se disponía a entrar en la corte por un control de seguridad, y al vaciar sus bolsillos se le encontró una bolsa transparente con la presunta droga.

Un análisis a la sustancia dio positivo a anfetaminas y Wheeler ingresó en la cárcel del condado, mientras espera recibir cargos. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days