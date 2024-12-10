Arrestan a mujer del condado Cameron por presunta posesión de droga
En el condado Cameron, el Sheriff informó del arresto de una mujer identificada como Allison Renae Wheeler, a quien se acusa de posesión de narcóticos.
De acuerdo al informe del Sheriff, Wheller fue arrestada cuando se disponía a entrar en la corte por un control de seguridad, y al vaciar sus bolsillos se le encontró una bolsa transparente con la presunta droga.
Un análisis a la sustancia dio positivo a anfetaminas y Wheeler ingresó en la cárcel del condado, mientras espera recibir cargos.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville park fire under investigation
-
Edinburg Fire Department purchases new thermal imaging cameras
-
New committee aims to prevent student suicides at Rio Grande City Grulla...
-
TxDOT crews brining roads ahead of cold front
-
Prescription Health: A strong connection between vision issues and dementia
Sports Video
-
Girls flag football making championship-level strides in RGV
-
UTRGV starts conference play 1-0 with win over Stephen F. Austin
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Abilene Christian in final non-conference game
-
RGV Vipers deliver gifts while visiting patients at DHR Health and Driscoll
-
St. Joseph Academy star OL Diego De La Cruz officially commits to...