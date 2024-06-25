Arrestan a un comisionado del condado Starr por cargos de agresión
Un comisionado del condado Starr fue arrestado este martes en el puerto de entrada de Falcon, así lo confirmó a Noticias RGV, Gocha Allen Ramírez, fiscal de distrito del condado Starr.
José Francisco "Kiko" Pérez, comisionado del Precinto 1 del Condado Starr, fue arrestado bajo cargos de agresión, restricción ilegal, restricción ilegal de un niño e interferencia con una llamada al 911, reportó Ramírez.
Pérez está siendo trasladado al Departamento de Policía de Escobares antes de su lectura de cargos en la cárcel del condado Starr.
La investigación continúa en desarrollo.
More News
News Video
-
Prescription Health: Early detection of mild cognitive impairment
-
Made in the 956: Jessica Cabrera of Mount Calvary Christian Church
-
Former Roma city employee sentenced after smuggling migrants in work vehicle
-
State advocacy group turns in petition to change McAllen city charter
-
UTRGV unveils incentives for graduate students
Sports Video
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach
-
UTRGV Women's Basketball Building Chemistry during Summer Sessions
-
East vs. West All-Star Softball Preview