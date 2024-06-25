x

Arrestan a un comisionado del condado Starr por cargos de agresión

Tuesday, June 25 2024

Un comisionado del condado Starr fue arrestado este martes en el puerto de entrada de Falcon, así lo confirmó a Noticias RGV, Gocha Allen Ramírez, fiscal de distrito del condado Starr. 

José Francisco "Kiko" Pérez, comisionado del Precinto 1 del Condado Starr, fue arrestado bajo cargos de agresión, restricción ilegal, restricción ilegal de un niño e interferencia con una llamada al 911, reportó Ramírez.

Pérez está siendo trasladado al Departamento de Policía de Escobares antes de su lectura de cargos en la cárcel del condado Starr.

La investigación continúa en desarrollo. 

