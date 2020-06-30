As demand for COVID-19 testing increases, patients and doctors search for alternative testing options
As demand for COVID-19 testing skyrockets, many Rio Grande Valley residents are scrambling to find alternatives.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided "emergency use authorization" for test kits sold by Everlywell and LabCorp, which allow people to test themselves at home.
Antigen and antibody tests are also available.
Experts, however, warn that not all tests are equal — some are more reliable than others.
Regardless of the test type, anyone who is tested for COVID-19 should self-isolate until they receive the results.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Weslaco police searching for missing 67-year-old man, last known whereabouts in Reynosa
-
Valley congressmen call on Gov. Abbott to reassign National Guard amid coronavirus...
-
Anonymous tip leads to Pharr drug raid, two arrested
-
CON MI GENTE: The Port Isabel lighthouse reopens to the public
-
As demand for COVID-19 testing increases, patients and doctors search for alternative...