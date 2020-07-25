x

As Hurricane Hanna approaches, Hidalgo County judge signs disaster declaration

As Hurricane Hanna approached on Saturday afternoon, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a disaster declaration.

Along with the disaster declaration, Cortez wrote a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“I have determined that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that an effective response is beyond the capability of the local jurisdiction to control," Cortez wrote.

The proclamation takes effect immediately and will remain in effect for seven days.

