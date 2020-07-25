As Hurricane Hanna approaches, Hidalgo County judge signs disaster declaration
As Hurricane Hanna approached on Saturday afternoon, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a disaster declaration.
Along with the disaster declaration, Cortez wrote a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
“I have determined that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that an effective response is beyond the capability of the local jurisdiction to control," Cortez wrote.
The proclamation takes effect immediately and will remain in effect for seven days.
More News
News Video
-
Valley spa offers free care packages for essential workers
-
Local association hoping to address diabetes issues
-
Willacy County residents prepare ahead of tropical storm Hanna
-
Hidalgo County cities work with American Red Cross to determine needed resources
-
Storm surge is expected to go into sand dunes in South Padre...