As Tropical Storm Beta shifts north, Harlingen stops sandbag distribution early
The city of Harlingen announced Saturday morning that sandbag distribution would stop at noon because Tropical Storm Beta had shifted north.
Harlingen had planned to hand out sandbags until 5 p.m. Saturday, but the latest forecast from the National Weather Service shows Beta shifting north.
The city handed out nearly 5,000 sandbags on Friday.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County Community Service Agency offers assistance to people affected by COVID-19
-
South Padre Island prepares for Tropical Storm Beta
-
Small business owner who didn't qualify for coronavirus aid finds ways to...
-
A teenager and a 6-year-old die in crash in Hidalgo County
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: American First Aid