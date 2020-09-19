x

As Tropical Storm Beta shifts north, Harlingen stops sandbag distribution early

Saturday, September 19 2020

The city of Harlingen announced Saturday morning that sandbag distribution would stop at noon because Tropical Storm Beta had shifted north.

Harlingen had planned to hand out sandbags until 5 p.m. Saturday, but the latest forecast from the National Weather Service shows Beta shifting north.

The city handed out nearly 5,000 sandbags on Friday.

