As US governors impose restrictions, Texas stays out of it

5 hours 37 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, March 18 2020 Mar 18, 2020 March 18, 2020 2:47 PM March 18, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

By PAUL J. WEBER
Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - As governors across the U.S. impose restrictions on restaurants and public gatherings, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is still letting local authorities make their own decisions. Texas has reported more than 80 cases of infections as of Wednesday, and two deaths deaths related to the virus that causes COVID-19. Abbott has warned Texans that caseloads will spike dramatically as testing accelerates. But the Republican governor has insisted that blanket restrictions aren't necessary even as other states close schools and order bars and restaurant dining rooms to close.

