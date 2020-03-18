As US governors impose restrictions, Texas stays out of it

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - As governors across the U.S. impose restrictions on restaurants and public gatherings, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is still letting local authorities make their own decisions. Texas has reported more than 80 cases of infections as of Wednesday, and two deaths deaths related to the virus that causes COVID-19. Abbott has warned Texans that caseloads will spike dramatically as testing accelerates. But the Republican governor has insisted that blanket restrictions aren't necessary even as other states close schools and order bars and restaurant dining rooms to close.

