As virus grips nation, advocates move to halt evictions

By AARON MORRISON and KAT STAFFORD

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump has announced a package that he says includes “immediate relief to renters and homeowners" by suspending evictions and foreclosures for 60 days. But the vast majority of renters, who are generally low income and disproportionately African American, Latino and other minorities, will not be covered. At least three dozen U.S. cities and states have put in place policies to halt evictions, foreclosures and utility shutoffs out of concern that economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis will push many families to the brink of homelessness. U.S. housing advocates welcome the measures as good first steps but say people facing eviction and foreclosure prior to the virus outbreak will need much more than temporary forbearance to remain housed.

