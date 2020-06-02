Astronauts ring opening bell for Nasdaq from space station

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - The astronauts launched into orbit by SpaceX have joined in the ringing of the opening bell for Nasdaq. NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken took part in the ceremony from the International Space Station, three days after their historic launch on a rocket built and owned by Elon Musk's company. They floated alongside space station commander Chris Cassidy as he rang a ship's bell to open trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Nasdaq President Adena Friedman says it's a “pivotal moment in the development of the space economy." With Saturday's launch, SpaceX became the first private company to send astronauts into orbit.

