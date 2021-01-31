Astros manager Hinch suspended 1 game for argument with ump

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch has been suspended one game for his argument and later comments about umpire Angel Hernandez at a spring training game over the weekend.

Major League Baseball penalized Hinch on Sunday and also fined him an undisclosed amount. Hinch said he accepted the decision and missed Sunday's exhibition against Atlanta.

Hinch was ejected by Hernandez one pitch into the bottom of the first inning Friday night in a split-squad game between the Astros and St. Louis.

Hinch came onto the field and an extended argument ensued. After the game, he called Hernandez "unprofessional" and "arrogant."

After the suspension was imposed, Hinch issued a statement.

"I'm very passionate about our players and our team, but on Friday night I made some emotional comments that took attention away from the play on the field. I take responsibility for my actions and comments and accept the league's decision," Hinch said.

