Astros, streaking Springer set for matchup against Rangers

By The

Associated Press



Houston Astros (29-29, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (20-38, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Lance McCullers Jr. (3-3, 4.24 ERA) Texas: Kyle Gibson (2-6, 5.87 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston's Springer puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Rangers.

The Rangers are 14-24 against the rest of their division. Texas has hit 55 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Joey Gallo leads the club with 10, averaging one every 18.1 at-bats.

The Astros are 19-19 against the rest of their division. Houston has hit 65 home runs as a team this season. George Springer leads the team with 14, averaging one every 13 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Rangers with 18 extra base hits and is batting .171.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 42 RBIs and is batting .266.

INJURIES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Shin-Soo Choo: (right hand), Anderson Tejeda: (skin infection), Elvis Andrus: (back), Jose Trevino: (left wrist).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).

