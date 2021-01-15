Asylum-seekers hope for change under Biden administration

With President-elect Joe Biden set to take office in less than a week, people seeking asylum in Mexico are hoping the new administration will bring change to current immigration policies.

However, Immigration Attorney Jodi Goodwin said it's going to take a while for the new administration to undo much of President Trump's immigration policies.

"Don't expect anything overnight," Goodwin said. "Expect that it will take several months to be able to roll out."

