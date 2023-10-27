At least 16 people dead and suspect at large after shootings in area of Lewiston, Maine, authorities say

At least 16 people are dead in multiple shootings in Lewiston, Maine, according to multiple law enforcement sources, and fifty to 60 people are injured in the incidents, though it’s unclear how many are injured due to gunfire, the sources told CNN. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's office released an image believed to be the suspect in Lewiston, Maine. Androscoggin County Sheriff's office

Originally Published: 25 OCT 23 20:23 ET

(CNN) — At least 16 people are dead and dozens are injured following multiple shootings in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday night, according to multiple law enforcement sources. An intensive manhunt is underway for a suspect in the mass shootings, the authorities said.

A suspect remains at large, the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook.

“We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate,” the sheriff’s office said earlier Wednesday evening.

Follow live updates

The sheriff’s office released images of a “suspect for identification.” The person was seen holding a high-powered assault-style rifle.

In a Facebook post, Lewiston police shared an image of a vehicle they are looking for, which appears to be a small, white SUV with a front bumper believed to be painted black. Maine State Police confirmed to CNN the image is of the suspect’s car.

Earlier, state police also said they were responding to the active shooter situation in Lewiston.

“Please stay inside your home with the doors locked,” state police said in a post on Facebook. “If you see any suspicious activity or individuals please call 911.”

Lewiston police said on Facebook there were active shooting incidents at Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley on Mollison Way, and Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant on Lincoln Street.

A city spokesperson originally told the Sun Journal newspaper another shooting was reported at a Walmart Distribution Center, but a company spokesperson told CNN none of Walmart’s facilities was involved in the incidents.

Lewiston is about 36 miles north of Portland and is the state’s second-largest city.

Officials in the nearby city of Auburn, Maine, also “strongly urged” residents to shelter in place due to the ongoing active shooter situation, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Auburn is less than 2 miles west from Lewiston.

The FBI has offered personnel and resources to local authorities, a spokesperson from the bureau’s Boston field office told CNN.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills said Wednesday night she has been briefed on the situation.

“I urge all people in the area to follow the direction of State and local enforcement. I will to continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with public safety officials,” the governor said on Facebook.

This story is developing and being updated.

CNN’s Jamiel Lynch, Josh Campbell and Joe Sutton contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.