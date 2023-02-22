ATF investigating suspicious item found at Alamo home

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is on their way to investigate a suspicious item that was found at a home in Alamo.

Law enforcement agencies have begun blocking the roads near the home, located at Cripple Creek Road near Border road and East Crockett Avenue.

Alamo police Chief Ricardo Ozuna said the item could be a “novelty item,” but they’re not taking any chances.

The homeowner contacted police about the object at around 4:45 p.m. after finding it in a storage trailer he purchased in San Antonio, Ozuna added.

The item looked like a claymore mine and the McAllen bomb squad was also called in, Ozuna added.

