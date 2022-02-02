Attorney: Arkansas woman pleads not guilty to killing mother

MANSFIELD, Ark. - A prosecuting attorney says a public defender pleaded not guilty on behalf of a 32-year-old woman accused of killing her mother in western Arkansas. The 12th Judicial District's Prosecuting Lawyer Daniel Shue issued a news release that reveals Jordana Caraway Rogers was arraigned Wednesday in Sebastian County Circuit Court on a first-degree murder charge. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that authorities say Rogers made statements about her mother, Melinda Rogers, while in custody that concerned them about the older woman’s well-being. Authorities noted officers then went to Melinda Rogers' home where she was found dead on the master bedroom's floor.

