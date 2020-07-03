x

Attorney explains how businesses, employees should handle coronavirus cases in the workplace

5 hours 35 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 July 03, 2020 9:42 AM July 03, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic
By: Christian Von Preysing

Questions about the rights and responsibilities of businesses and employees during the coronavirus pandemic flooded Channel 5 News in the past few months.

Reporter Christian Von Preysing went looking for answers.

Depending on the situation, different laws may apply.

The bottom line? Employees shouldn't be required to put themselves in danger just to do their jobs.

Watch the video for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days