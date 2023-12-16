Attorney: Officials force-feeding immigrant on hunger strike
By MARTHA MENDOZA, GARANCE BURKE and CEDAR ATTANASIO
Associated Press
EL PASO, Texas (AP) - An attorney for an Indian man seeking asylum in the U.S. says he has been force-fed at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas as they approach their third week of a hunger strike.
A court official says the U.S. Department of Justice filed orders last week that relate to non-consensual hydration or feeding for four men.
Linda Corchado, the lawyer for three of the men, says they are trying to appeal or reopen asylum claims that were denied.
With growing numbers of people seeking asylum or to immigrate now locked in detention, this week's force feeding - and numerous others over the past year - lays bare a complex process the U.S. government has established to handle immigrant detainees who protest by refusing to eat.
