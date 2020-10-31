Attorneys for Brownsville ISD Trustee Sylvia Atkinson may call Brownsville mayor as witness in bribery trial

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez may take the witness stand next week in the bribery case against Brownsville school board Trustee Sylvia P. Atkinson.

Atkinson is accused of accepting bribes during a FBI sting operation, according to the indictment against her. In exchange for $10,000, she had an item placed on the school board agenda — and pushed the board to approve it.

The FBI worked with an informant, Brownsville political consultant Rodrigo Moreno, to record Atkinson accepting the money.

Atkinson pleaded not guilty and took the case against her to trial.

The first week of testimony wrapped up on Friday.

Attorneys for Atkinson may call Mendez, the mayor of Brownsville, as a witness next week.

