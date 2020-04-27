Austin mayor 'disturbed' by fatal police shooting of man

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The mayor of Austin, Texas, says he's “disturbed" by a video he has seen of the fatal shooting of a man by an Austin police officer as the man drove away from police. Mayor Steve Adler says in a statement Monday that 42-year-old Mike Ramos does not appear to be threatening, but was fatally shot and that “there are many questions.” Austin police chief Brian Manley said Monday that he understands community concerns about the shooting and that police, the district attorney and other agencies are investigating while offering condolences to Ramos' family.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.