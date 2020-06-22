Austin police delay release of footage in fatal shooting

By ACACIA CORONADO

Report for America/Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The city of Austin has delayed the expected release of police body camera footage showing an officer fatally shooting a man as he drove away, citing a new city policy. The video that was supposed to be released Monday shows the killing of Mike Ramos, a Black and Hispanic man who was shot and killed by an Austin police officer on April 24. City Manager Spencer Cronk said Sunday that the new policy requires the Office of Police Oversight to review video of incidents considered “critical” before being made public. That office has yet to see it and provide feedback.

