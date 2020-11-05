Author shares the importance of the Latino vote
One author who studied the Rio Grande Valley explains the significance of the Latino vote — specifically on Election Day.
Benjamin Francis-Fallon is the author of the book "The Rise of The Latino Vote." The book dives into how important Latino's votership can be.
Francis-Fallon said he believes Latino's in the Rio Grande Valley can shake up this year's election.
"it was Mexican-American voters who turned out in extraordinary numbers who helped put John F. Kennedy in the White House," Francis-Fallon said.
Watch the video for the full story.
Correction: This story has been updated due to an editing error. The original story mentioned that the author was from the Rio Grande Valley, which he is not.
More News
News Video
-
Biden wins all 4 counties, but officials say there was a rise...
-
'PSJA Stronger Together' candidates sweep school board election
-
Political science professor explains poll data confusion
-
Changes underway as Weslaco residents vote for Propositions A, B and C
-
Valley couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary