x

Author shares the importance of the Latino vote

1 day 10 hours 17 minutes ago Tuesday, November 03 2020 Nov 3, 2020 November 03, 2020 8:57 PM November 03, 2020 in News - Local
By: Tanvi Varma

One author who studied the Rio Grande Valley explains the significance of the Latino vote — specifically on Election Day. 

Benjamin Francis-Fallon is the author of the book "The Rise of The Latino Vote." The book dives into how important Latino's votership can be. 

Francis-Fallon said he believes Latino's in the Rio Grande Valley can shake up this year's election. 

"it was Mexican-American voters who turned out in extraordinary numbers who helped put John F. Kennedy in the White House," Francis-Fallon said. 

Watch the video for the full story. 

Correction: This story has been updated due to an editing error. The original story mentioned that the author was from the Rio Grande Valley, which he is not.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days