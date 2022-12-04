Authorities Identify 3 Persons of Interest in Homicide Investigation

LAURELES – Authorities said new evidence is moving forward in a homicide investigation.

At least three people have been identified as persons of interest in the death of a 26-year-old woman near Laureles, according to Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio.

The body of Teresa Perez was found in a field along FM 319 on Aug. 29.

“Well, because it was out there decomposed for 15, more or less days. It was pretty badly decomposed,” Lucio said.

The sheriff’s office is waiting for results from a forensic pathologist in North Texas. They’ve also sent a vehicle for fingerprints and DNA testing.