Authorities Link String of Burglaries in Weslaco

WESLACO – Multiple burglaries in Weslaco are now being linked by police.

Rubeen Cervantes was just one of the many victims burglarized this past month, but he says the thieves may not have known they were being watched.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment a suspect made his way up the stairs at Keystone Apartments last month.

Management says multiple unlocked vehicles were broken into, but only minor items such as car chargers were taken.

Earlier this week, Weslaco police say that same vehicle was seen at the site of a car break-in at Knapp Medical Center where a car battery was stolen.

It was a small detail that helped police connect the burglaries.

Management has since changed the entry code at the apartment complex.

