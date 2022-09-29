Authorities searching for man accused of stealing $7,500 from hair salon in Elsa

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of breaking into a hair salon in Elsa and stealing $7,500 from the cash register.

The alleged burglary happened at a hair salon on the 10600 block of East Monte Cristo Road.

Surveillance video shows a man, who appears to be in his late teens or early 20s, breaking into the shop, according to the sheriff's office.

The shop reported that $7,500 in cash was missing from the cash register.

The man is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and has a stocky build with light skin. The man was wearing a cap, shorts, flip flops and has a full beard.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call investigators at 956-478-2763.