Autopsy Report for Body Found in Penitas Reveals Drowning

PENITAS – The results are in for an autopsy report on a body found in Penitas.

Penitas Police Chief Roel Bermea tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS the results showed the man drowned.

Bermea says the identity of the man is still unknown.

The body was found Thursday morning in an inlet.

