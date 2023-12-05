Autopsy Report for Body Found in Penitas Reveals Drowning
PENITAS – The results are in for an autopsy report on a body found in Penitas.
Penitas Police Chief Roel Bermea tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS the results showed the man drowned.
Bermea says the identity of the man is still unknown.
The body was found Thursday morning in an inlet.
Watch the video above for more information.
