Autoridades buscan sospecho de robo en Río Grande City

7 hours 33 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, April 06 2023 Apr 6, 2023 April 06, 2023 2:37 PM April 06, 2023 in Noticias RGV

En el Condado Starr, la policía está buscando a un hombre que golpeo a un guardia de seguridad con una pistola para luego llevarse dinero efectivo de un negocio. 

Los hechos se registraron el lunes por la noche en Río Grande City por la calle H&H Drive. Investigadores informan que el sospechoso portaba una mascarilla color marrón.

Si usted sabe algo sobre este caso se le pide llamar a la oficina del sheriff al 956-487-5571.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

