Autoridades buscan sospecho de robo en Río Grande City
En el Condado Starr, la policía está buscando a un hombre que golpeo a un guardia de seguridad con una pistola para luego llevarse dinero efectivo de un negocio.
Los hechos se registraron el lunes por la noche en Río Grande City por la calle H&H Drive. Investigadores informan que el sospechoso portaba una mascarilla color marrón.
Si usted sabe algo sobre este caso se le pide llamar a la oficina del sheriff al 956-487-5571.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
