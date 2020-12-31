Autoridades Investigan Atropellamiento
MONTE ALTO -- El departamento de seguridad pública se encuentra investigando un accidente que cobró la vida de un menor.
El accidente ocurrió alrededor de las 10 P.M. de ayer en la calle Valdez en Monte Alto.
Las autoridades informan que Servando Pérez de catorce años fue atropellado por un vehículo.
Para más información vea el video adjunto.
