Autoridades Investigan Atropellamiento

1 year 9 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 March 09, 2019 8:36 PM March 09, 2019 in Hechos Valle - Azteca Valle

MONTE ALTO -- El departamento de seguridad pública se encuentra investigando un accidente que cobró la vida de un menor.

 

El accidente ocurrió alrededor de las 10 P.M. de ayer en la calle Valdez en Monte Alto.

 

Las autoridades informan que Servando Pérez de catorce años fue atropellado por un vehículo.

 

Para más información vea el video adjunto.

