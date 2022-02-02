x

Autoridades responde a un accidente automovilístico peatonal fatal en el condado de Hidalgo

El Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas (DPS) está investigando un accidente automovilístico fatal ocurrido el martes por la noche en la U.S. 281.

Según una publicación en las redes sociales del alguacil del condado de Hidalgo, Eddie Guerra, el carril hacia el sur de la US 281, al sur de la línea del condado de Brooks, se ha reducido a un solo carril.

Múltiples unidades de emergencia se encuentran en el lugar.

Esta es una historia en desarrollo.

