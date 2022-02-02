Autoridades responden a un accidente automovilístico peatonal mortal en el condado de Hidalgo
El Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas (DPS) está investigando un accidente automovilístico fatal ocurrido el martes por la noche en la U.S. 281.
Según una publicación en las redes sociales del alguacil del condado de Hidalgo, Eddie Guerra, el carril hacia el sur de la US 281, al sur de la línea del condado de Brooks, se ha reducido a un solo carril.
HAPPENING NOW: The SB lane of US 281 south of the Brooks County line is reduced to one lane. Texas DPS is working a fatal auto-pedestrian accident. Multiple emergency units are on-scene. pic.twitter.com/o3RoRnH2BK— Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) February 2, 2022
Múltiples unidades de emergencia se encuentran en el lugar.
Esta es una historia en desarrollo.
