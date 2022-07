Average gas prices in the Valley

Nationwide average gas prices is $4.36.

Across the state, it is $3.87 for a gallon of unleaded fuel. A month ago it was .70 cents higher, but a year ago it was almost a dollar.

Hidalgo and Cameron County residents are paying the least at $3.57 per gallon, Willacy County residents are paying .20 cents more, and Starr County residents are paying the most at $3.83.