Average US gas price up 2 cents over 2 weeks to $2.24/gallon
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline increased by 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.24 per gallon.
That’s 59 cents below the average pump price from a year ago.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the increase comes as crude oil prices rise.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.20 per gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The lowest average is $1.79 in Houston.
The average price of diesel is $2.54, down a penny from two weeks ago.
