x

Baby clothes found in search for missing infant presumed dead in Cameron County

6 hours 11 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, March 28 2022 Mar 28, 2022 March 28, 2022 6:57 PM March 28, 2022 in News - Local
By: Stefany Rosales

New developments have been released in the search for a missing infant presumed dead in Cameron County.

The Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable's Office says authorities recovered baby clothes during a search last Friday.

RELATED: Friend of missing newborn’s parents speaks out  

The search area was a private property east of Long Island Village in Port Isabel.

The evidence will be turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab for forensic testing.

RELATED: Timeline of missing newborn in Cameron County

The search for baby Malakai was called off late last week.

MORE COVERAGE:

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days