Back-to-School health fair to be hosted in San Juan

The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department partnered up with Hidalgo County Precinct 2 to hold a Back-to-School Health Fair at the San Juan Community Resource Center on Saturday.

The free event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to all county residents.

"The health fair we hosted earlier this month in Alamo was a big success," Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eduardo "Eddie" Cantu said.

More than 30 health-related booths will be on-site conducting health screenings and giving out information on health-based programs in the different precincts. They will also be handing out 400 backpacks and school supplies until supplies last.

Back-to-school vaccinations will also be available for $5 for children and $10 for adults. Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for ages five and up.

"As the new school year approaches, we want to provide parents with an opportunity to get some much-needed school supplies and back-to-school vaccines for their children," Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Office Eddie Olivarez said.