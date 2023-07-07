Back-to-school run aims to provide new shoes to students

A Valley nonprofit is hosting a back-to-school run to help students start the new year in style.

True Love United will host a Saturday Kicks 4 Kids fundraiser where each person participating means one pair of new shoes for a student.

Runners will meet up at the Hidalgo Precinct 2 Hike and Bike Trail in Pharr on Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 a.m. and participate in either a 1k, 5k or a virtual 5k.

The race is open to children and adults.

True Love United President Jessica Vargas said the nonprofit is accepting shoe donations until August 27.

“As soon as we get all the proceeds and all the donations, we wait till school starts and we give schools about a week to determine what kids didn't show up with brand-new shoes, what children are showing the need,” Vargas said.

The group works with different Valley schools and social workers to select the students who need the shoes the most.

Those wanting to sign up for the race, or donate a pair of shoes, can do so online by clicking here.