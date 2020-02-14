Bad weather moves into Eastern states; 5 dead in South

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Nearly 150,000 homes and businesses in the southeastern United States have been without power following a powerful storm that left at least four people dead. The National Weather Service said early Friday that a storm system was expected to strengthen as it moves north, bringing snow, ice and rain through the mid-Atlantic region. The front caused flooding in many places in the Southeast on Thursday. Five storm-related deaths were confirmed in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee, with others under investigation. Virginia's governor declared a state of emergency as heavy rain and flooding displaced more than 500 people.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.