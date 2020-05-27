Bad weather postpones first launch of NASA astronauts from Florida in nine years. Next attempt is Saturday.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (AP) - Bad weather postpones first launch of NASA astronauts from Florida in nine years. Next attempt is Saturday.
