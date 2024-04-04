Ballistics database helps bring Houston gang war into focus
By JUAN A. LOZANO and JOHN L. MONE
Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) - A gang war that authorities say has claimed more than 60 lives in the last six years in Houston didn't come into focus for officials until a federal ballistics database helped link what had appeared to be unconnected killings.
The National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, or NIBIN, is a database that has been around for two decades but has evolved from a purely forensic tool to one that generates investigative leads.
While the database of scanned bullet casings has been successful in cities like Houston, it still faces challenges, including questions about the accuracy of the science behind it.
The database helped solve the September 2018 drive-by shooting death of an aspiring rapper. Authorities say Kenneth Roberson's slaying is tied to an ongoing battle between two gangs.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
Protestors gather to support Pharr brothers charged with murder
-
San Juan police: Man charged in fatal road rage incident claims he...
-
Police report filed against former McAllen pastor, Catholic Diocese of Brownsville says
-
Heart of the Valley: Mission man discusses living with diabetes
-
Consumer Reports: Online marketplace safety