Banana Boat recalls hair and scalp sunscreen product

Banana Boat's Hair and Scalp sunscreen is being recalled after tests detected trace levels of a certain chemical that causes cancer, according to their website.

The company says the recall applies to three batches of their SPF 30 spray.

The affected sunscreens have expiration dates of December 2022, February 2023, or April 2024.

The company is asking its customers to get rid of this product if they have it and to contact them for a full refund.

For more information on this recall, click here.