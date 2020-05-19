Barbers to offer free haircuts to protest Michigan lockdown
By DAVID EGGERT and ED WHITE
Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Barbers plan to offer free haircuts on the Michigan Capitol lawn in a defiant protest of the state's stay-at-home orders. Hair salons have become a symbol for small business owners who are eager to reopen after the long lockdowns to fight the coronavirus. That's despite the risks of their services, which require employees to be in close contact with customers. The virus has contributed to more than 5,000 confirmed deaths in Michigan, the fourth-highest toll in the country. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s closure of nonessential businesses is among the nation’s toughest and is in effect at least through May 28.
