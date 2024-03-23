Bariatric surgery patients to share their story during South Texas Health System fashion show

South Texas Health System will hold their second-ever "Transformation Celebration Fashion Show" on Saturday.

Patients will walk the runway and share their stories of living a healthy lifestyle post bariatric surgery.

Doctors say bariatric surgery should not be the first immediate option, but it may be the best option for patients with underlying issues.

The event is set for Saturday, March 23 at the Radisson Hotel McAllen Airport — located at 2721 S 10th St. — from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.