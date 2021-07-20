Barrera reacts to first career big league home run
WESLACO, Texas -- Sharyland High School Alum Tres Barrera hit his first career major league home run.
Barrera, catcher for the Washington Nationals, is now batting .304 on the season after going 2-5 in their 18-1 win over the Miami Marlins.
Click on the video for more.
