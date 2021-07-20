x

Barrera reacts to first career big league home run

3 hours 11 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, July 20 2021 Jul 20, 2021 July 20, 2021 3:35 PM July 20, 2021 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

WESLACO, Texas -- Sharyland High School Alum Tres Barrera hit his first career major league home run.

Barrera, catcher for the Washington Nationals, is now batting .304 on the season after going 2-5 in their 18-1 win over the Miami Marlins.

Click on the video for more.

