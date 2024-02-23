Barricaded subject detained in Mercedes

Photo credit: MGN online

A 54-year-old man was detained Friday morning after barricading himself in an apartment with his girlfriend and her 8-year-old child, according to Mercedes police Chief Frank Sanchez.

Police responded to the Anacuitas Manor Apartments at 1100 Anacuitas St. at around 8:30 a.m. after a man reportedly dragged a woman into an apartment and barricaded himself there, Sanchez said.

The Weslaco Police Department and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT provided assistance. The suspect — identified as Jesus Chavez — was taken into custody at around 10:40 a.m.

Chavez was identified as the woman’s boyfriend. She and her son were medically cleared at the scene, Sanchez added.

The Mercedes Police Department will release more details of the incident at a press briefing set for Friday at noon. Count on Channel 5 News to keep you updated with the latest developments.