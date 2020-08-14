Barricaded subject remains in home in Peñitas

According to authorities a person remains barricaded in a home in Peñitas.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to an incident in the area of Military and FM 1427.

The incident started around 2 p.m. Shortly after that, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office sent out a tweet stating they were assisting Peñitas police with a "barricaded subject" in the area.

Residents living in this area have been told to stay in their homes until the scene has cleared.

According to the police, there was a domestic violence dispute involving a 25-year-old man and his wife.

When the officials arrived to the scene, they found the man had barricaded himself. The woman was taken to another location.

There are no reports of injuries.

According to police, they're unsure if the man has a weapon. Officials are talking to him and trying to get him out of the house, but the subject insists he would like to speak to his wife first.

We’ll continue updating this story when more information becomes available.