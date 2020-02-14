Baylor looks for home win vs OU

Oklahoma (12-5, 3-2) vs. Baylor (15-1, 5-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor looks for its fourth straight win over Oklahoma at Ferrell Center. The last victory for the Sooners at Baylor was an 82-72 win on Jan. 23, 2016.

SENIOR STUDS: Oklahoma's Kristian Doolittle, Austin Reaves and Brady Manek have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 64 percent of all Sooners points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bears have given up only 54.8 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 60.3 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jared Butler has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Baylor field goals over the last three games. Butler has accounted for 22 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Baylor has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 72.6 points while giving up 54.5.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Sooners have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bears. Baylor has an assist on 40 of 76 field goals (52.6 percent) over its past three games while Oklahoma has assists on 39 of 69 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Baylor has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.9 percent this year. That rate is ranked 10th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Oklahoma stands at just 21.7 percent (ranked 330th).

