Bayou Brewfest set for Saturday in Edinburg

One of the biggest parties in the Rio Grande Valley is just days away, Bayou Brewfest is happening this weekend in Edinburg.

Edinburg Rotary President and Bayou Brewfest Chairman Danny Torres sits down with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza to give more information on the event and how it benefits the Rotary Club.

Bayou Brewfest is set for Saturday, March 23 at Ebony Hills Golf Course in Edinburg. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.