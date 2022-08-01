x

BBB Names Local Citrus Grower Recipient of Annual Ethics Award

WESLACO – The Better Business Bureau of South Texas selected a local citrus grower as the recipient of its annual ethics award.

The Mary G. Moad Ethics award was given to U.S. Citrus, LLC Wednesday. The producer grows micro-budded citrus plants and specialty fruits.

"It has demonstrated an utmost adherence to the ethical aspect of doing business," says Mary G. Moad, the founder of the Better Business Bureau of South Texas.

The award focuses business practices involving customers, employees, communities and the planet.

