BBB warns consumers about holiday scams

Photo credit: MGN Online

The Better Business Bureau is reminding Americans that scammers are ramping up for the holiday season.

The BBB recently released its list of top 12 scams of Christmas.

They say criminals use emails and social media to facilitate most of the scams, but social media is where people are the most vulnerable.

The top three scams on the list center on social media platforms.

The BBB also warns consumers to avoid misleading ads, gift exchanges and holiday apps.

The BBB warns consumers to be aware of the following:

1. Misleading social media ads 2. Social media gift exchanges 3. Holiday apps 4. Alerts about compromised accounts 5. Free gift cards 6. Temporary holiday jobs 7. Look-alike websites 8. Fake charities 9. Fake Shipping notifications 10. Pop up holiday virtual events 11. Top holiday wish list items 12. Puppy scams

For more information, click here.